Riverbridge Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,430,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,893 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 3.24% of Mobile Mini worth $54,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MINI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mobile Mini by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,284,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,662,000 after purchasing an additional 763,119 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,477,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mobile Mini by 387.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 338,246 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Mobile Mini by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 405,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 294,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mobile Mini by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 420,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 281,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MINI traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 340,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,533. Mobile Mini Inc has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.26.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MINI. TheStreet upgraded Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 target price on Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

