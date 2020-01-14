Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 104,767 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,767 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 1.3% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Fiserv worth $72,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 70.5% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.98.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone purchased 900 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,436.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,001.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,435,640. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,561,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.71. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $118.70. The firm has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

