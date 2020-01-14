Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 111 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,486.44.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,344,673 shares of company stock worth $316,380,721 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG traded down $8.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,430.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,441.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,351.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,244.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.