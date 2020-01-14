Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 16,420 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,621,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,420 shares during the period. National Instruments accounts for 2.0% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 2.00% of National Instruments worth $111,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 872.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.40. 419,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,622. National Instruments Corp has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.88.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.95 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.90%. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.