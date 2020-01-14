Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 17,537 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 897,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,537 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.74% of Chegg worth $34,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 231.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $4,885,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,652,097.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marne L. Levine sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $142,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,507.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 762,822 shares of company stock valued at $27,753,273. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.46. 1,071,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,367. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55. Chegg Inc has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Chegg had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.46.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

