Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 22,417 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 931,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,417 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 2.67% of SPS Commerce worth $51,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,153,000 after buying an additional 181,884 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,655,000 after buying an additional 83,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 248.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 870,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,995,000 after buying an additional 620,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. First Analysis raised SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $61.00 target price on SPS Commerce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.72.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $900,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.16. 115,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.53.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.