Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 305,187 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 305,187 shares during the period. Teladoc Health comprises approximately 2.2% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Teladoc Health worth $121,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 800.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $54,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,821,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,311. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.87. 1,878,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.90. Teladoc Health Inc has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $98.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

