Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 391 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for about 2.7% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.69% of CoStar Group worth $151,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 77.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $340,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total value of $231,821.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $2.83 on Tuesday, reaching $639.91. The stock had a trading volume of 145,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.35. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $358.89 and a 12-month high of $648.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $604.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $593.11.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $352.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.16 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.58.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

