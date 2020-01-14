Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 4,093 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $26,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1,365.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.35. The stock had a trading volume of 254,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.92. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $92.92 and a 12 month high of $160.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 21.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $1,356,353.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Microelectronics Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.