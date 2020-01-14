Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 7,136 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,136 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Power Integrations worth $31,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Power Integrations by 26.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,956 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter worth $9,640,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 6.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 61,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,428,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $196,215.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,570,473 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ POWI traded down $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $103.31. 211,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,217. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 1.26. Power Integrations Inc has a 52-week low of $59.96 and a 52-week high of $106.72.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

