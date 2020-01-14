Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 9,720 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Verint Systems worth $23,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Verint Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 642.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 64,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,567,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.69. 495,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,585. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.24 and a 52 week high of $63.94.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. Verint Systems had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

