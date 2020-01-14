Riverbridge Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,146 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.56% of A. O. Smith worth $43,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 323,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 31,068 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 69,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 108.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after buying an additional 121,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,906. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34. A. O. Smith Corp has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.61 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

