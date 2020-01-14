Riverbridge Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 1.90% of Calavo Growers worth $30,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 23.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 17,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,482,376.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,978 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,701.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 41,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $3,429,073.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,807,659.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,575. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.69. 406,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,976. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.59 and its 200-day moving average is $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.07. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.78 and a 52-week high of $100.58.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.