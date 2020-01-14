RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.88.

RMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on RMR Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RMR Group by 93.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,039,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,814,000 after buying an additional 982,739 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in RMR Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,295,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in RMR Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,363,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in RMR Group during the second quarter valued at about $23,490,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in RMR Group by 172.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 263,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after buying an additional 167,119 shares in the last quarter. 41.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. RMR Group has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.14.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. RMR Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $159.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that RMR Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

