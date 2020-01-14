Robotina Price Reaches $0.0435 on Top Exchanges (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, Robotina has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Robotina has a market cap of $13.21 million and approximately $120,823.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Robotina token can now be purchased for $0.0435 or 0.00000498 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Robotina

Robotina’s genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,758,412 tokens. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Robotina’s official website is robotinarox.io. Robotina’s official message board is medium.com/@robotinaico. The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Robotina

Robotina can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robotina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robotina using one of the exchanges listed above.

