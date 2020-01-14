Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones Sells 31,510 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 31,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $1,402,825.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 747,890 shares in the company, valued at $33,296,062.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 9th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 12,978 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $577,001.88.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,900 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $620,079.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 45,830 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,923,943.40.

On Friday, December 13th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 3,905 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $156,278.10.

On Friday, December 6th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 24,754 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $1,003,527.16.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 1,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $60,015.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 14,422 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $578,754.86.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 43,490 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $1,752,647.00.

Shares of GSHD traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.56. The company had a trading volume of 143,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $669.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.10.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

