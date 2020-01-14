Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Short Interest Update

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 556,800 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 617,600 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.25.

Get Rogers alerts:

ROG stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.72. 106,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,399. Rogers has a one year low of $108.97 and a one year high of $206.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.67 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Rogers by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 36.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 13,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 48.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 183,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after buying an additional 59,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rogers by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,166,000 after buying an additional 28,524 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.