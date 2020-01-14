Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Investec upgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 698 ($9.18) target price for the company. Societe Generale downgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 825 ($10.85) in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 938 ($12.34) target price (down from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,196 ($15.73) to GBX 1,143 ($15.04) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 881.13 ($11.59).

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 673.60 ($8.86). 3,082,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 697.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 764.29. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 667.40 ($8.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion and a PE ratio of -5.38.

In related news, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,940.36 ($2,552.43). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £985.56 ($1,296.45). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 546 shares of company stock valued at $390,704.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

