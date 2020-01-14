Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Short Interest Up 11.9% in December

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the December 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

NYSE:ROP opened at $374.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $268.62 and a fifty-two week high of $385.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.92.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.55.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,060,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,344,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

