Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.95.

ROST stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.96. 1,827,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.60. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $88.31 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 632.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

