Roth Capital Raises ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target to

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Roth Capital from to in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACMR. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

ACMR stock traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The company has a market capitalization of $385.97 million, a PE ratio of 57.44 and a beta of -0.43.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. Analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ACM Research by 671.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ACM Research by 106.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ACM Research by 222.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ACM Research by 436.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. 17.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

