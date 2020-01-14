Rotharium Price Reaches $1.16 on Exchanges (RTH)

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Rotharium has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and $113,450.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotharium token can now be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00013292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Rotharium has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 88.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.36 or 0.03637846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00184378 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00122017 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rotharium

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io.

Rotharium Token Trading

Rotharium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotharium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotharium using one of the exchanges listed above.

