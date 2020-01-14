Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €32.00 Price Target

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €32.00 ($37.21) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s previous close.

RWE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Nord/LB set a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.80 ($28.84) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($37.79) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RWE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €28.48 ($33.12).

Get RWE alerts:

RWE opened at €29.15 ($33.90) on Tuesday. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.07). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.00.

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.