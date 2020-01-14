Royal Bank of Canada Trims Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Target Price to C$8.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.

CFX has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised Canfor Pulp Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Shares of CFX traded up C$0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,208. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.07. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$7.36 and a twelve month high of C$19.80. The company has a market cap of $534.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.37) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$216.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.