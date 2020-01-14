Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s (RBS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 245 ($3.22) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Shore Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.20% from the stock’s current price.

RBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 268.60 ($3.53).

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 230.70 ($3.03). The stock had a trading volume of 14,374,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 237.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 217.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98.

In related news, insider Mark Seligman purchased 10,000 shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £21,400 ($28,150.49). Insiders have purchased 10,126 shares of company stock worth $2,169,976 in the last three months.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

