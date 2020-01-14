Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RDSB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,780 ($36.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,806.67 ($36.92).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 2,266 ($29.81) on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,226.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,342.39. The company has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

