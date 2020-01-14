Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 2,750 ($36.17). Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RDSB. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,806.67 ($36.92).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 2,266 ($29.81) on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The firm has a market cap of $85.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,226.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,342.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.