RPICoin (RPI) Trading 131% Higher This Week

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, RPICoin has traded up 131% against the US dollar. One RPICoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX. RPICoin has a total market cap of $38,291.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00055864 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About RPICoin

RPICoin (RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 918,011,490 coins and its circulating supply is 877,999,554 coins. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com.

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

