Rubies Market Capitalization Achieves $50,023.00 (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Rubies has a total market capitalization of $50,023.00 and $256.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rubies has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rubies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007248 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008133 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000081 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000407 BTC.

About Rubies

Rubies (RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org.

Buying and Selling Rubies

Rubies can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

