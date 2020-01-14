Rupaya (RUPX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.00

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Rupaya has a market cap of $3,680.00 and $3.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rupaya has traded down 73.2% against the US dollar. One Rupaya coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,677.85 or 2.15102602 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000373 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00021450 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Rupaya

Rupaya is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 65,202,567 coins and its circulating supply is 61,016,603 coins. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

