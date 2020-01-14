Rupee Price Tops $0.0058 on Major Exchanges (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 45.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded 107.7% higher against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $216,171.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010164 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,348,800 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain.

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

