Sabal Trust CO Boosts Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Southern makes up about 1.9% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Southern were worth $23,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 14,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 0.7% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 30.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 12,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 3.4% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,064,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,123. The company has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $64.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,965.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $3,545,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,157,220 shares of company stock worth $135,771,433. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

