Sabal Trust CO Has $21.80 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $21,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $81.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,802,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,297. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $83.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.