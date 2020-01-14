Sabal Trust CO Has $22.72 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,681 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $553,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.80. 2,746,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.49. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $182.73. The company has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.05%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

