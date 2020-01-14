Sabal Trust CO Has $34.84 Million Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sabal Trust CO cut its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. SYSCO comprises about 2.8% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO owned about 0.08% of SYSCO worth $34,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in SYSCO by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in SYSCO by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in SYSCO by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,224,000 after purchasing an additional 33,869 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in SYSCO by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 265,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,634,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,754,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,772. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day moving average of $77.57. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $61.33 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

