Sabal Trust CO Increases Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $22,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,311,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,547,774,000 after buying an additional 348,013 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in American Electric Power by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,023,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,931,000 after buying an additional 331,995 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,536,000 after buying an additional 926,783 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,283,000 after buying an additional 386,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,955,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,098,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.

AEP traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $94.98. 2,665,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,351. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.67. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $96.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.