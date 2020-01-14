Sabal Trust CO Sells 2,707 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Sabal Trust CO reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 88,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.00. 15,670,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,942,681. The company has a market capitalization of $239.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $56.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,678 shares of company stock worth $7,264,570. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

