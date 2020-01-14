Sabal Trust CO Trims Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO owned 0.08% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 52,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.72. 943,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,311. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.81 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1335 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

