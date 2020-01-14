Safe Trading 50.7% Lower This Week (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 47% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 50.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. Safe has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $52,558.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00050256 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.95 or 0.00955690 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00032187 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00199163 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005169 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00077480 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001673 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

