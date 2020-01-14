SafeInsure Market Cap Hits $312,957.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0741 or 0.00000857 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $312,957.00 and $273,971.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00160079 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001212 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000295 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,226,238 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

