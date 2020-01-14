Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 745 ($9.80).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAFE. Bank of America cut shares of Safestore to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of LON SAFE opened at GBX 771.50 ($10.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Safestore has a 52-week low of GBX 522.50 ($6.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 829 ($10.91). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 778.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 688.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

