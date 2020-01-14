Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 745 ($9.80).
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAFE. Bank of America cut shares of Safestore to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Shares of LON SAFE opened at GBX 771.50 ($10.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Safestore has a 52-week low of GBX 522.50 ($6.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 829 ($10.91). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 778.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 688.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.77.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.
Safestore Company Profile
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
