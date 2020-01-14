Safestore (LON:SAFE) Downgraded by Bank of America

Safestore (LON:SAFE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 763.33 ($10.04).
Shares of LON:SAFE opened at GBX 771.50 ($10.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 12.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 778.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 688.83. Safestore has a 52 week low of GBX 522.50 ($6.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 829 ($10.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73.
About Safestore
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
