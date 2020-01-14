Safestore (LON:SAFE) Downgraded by Bank of America

Safestore (LON:SAFE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 763.33 ($10.04).

Shares of LON:SAFE opened at GBX 771.50 ($10.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 12.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 778.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 688.83. Safestore has a 52 week low of GBX 522.50 ($6.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 829 ($10.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73.

About Safestore

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

