SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Raised to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAFRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nord/LB raised SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SAFRAN/ADR in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of SAFRY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.24. 63,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,195. SAFRAN/ADR has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $41.43. The company has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

