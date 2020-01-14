Sai (DAI) Market Cap Reaches $103.13 Million

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Sai has a market capitalization of $103.13 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sai token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sai has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.87 or 0.06199174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00025104 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00034997 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00127933 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001206 BTC.

About Sai

Sai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Sai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Sai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Sai

Sai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sai using one of the exchanges listed above.

