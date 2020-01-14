salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $1,827,900.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total value of $1,827,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,800,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.02, for a total transaction of $1,770,200.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $1,709,000.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $1,654,900.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total transaction of $825,100.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.94, for a total transaction of $819,700.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total transaction of $822,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $812,350.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.52, for a total transaction of $802,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,341,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,024,278. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $184.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.84 billion, a PE ratio of 125.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 36,379.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,648,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,919,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614,007 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in salesforce.com by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,415,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.80.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

