Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €14.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.69% from the stock’s current price.

SZG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Macquarie set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.15 ($22.27).

Shares of SZG stock traded down €2.17 ($2.52) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €16.22 ($18.86). 1,964,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €14.13 ($16.43) and a 12 month high of €31.51 ($36.64). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.92 million and a PE ratio of 17.77.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

