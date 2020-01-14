Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Short Interest Update

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the December 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 346,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,463,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after buying an additional 114,228 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $174.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $111.29 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.38. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAFM shares. Bank of America raised Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.91.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.