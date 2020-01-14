SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SCHYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

OTCMKTS SCHYY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $56.11. 45,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,171. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.65. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

About SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

