Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Short Interest Update

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 384,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

SANM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Sanmina news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 53,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $1,731,562.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 838,916 shares in the company, valued at $27,306,715.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,000,682.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,528.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,768. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sanmina by 1,639.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Sanmina by 640.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sanmina by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SANM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.39. 393,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,740. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

