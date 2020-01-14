Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Short Interest Update

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the December 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 869,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SC. ValuEngine downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens raised Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,368,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,794,000 after buying an additional 14,332 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,113.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after buying an additional 749,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 17.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 804,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after buying an additional 120,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 211,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.61. 422,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,145. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

